Compost facility to close for maintenance

Lafayette city and parish residents will not be able to drop off yard waste or pick up compost at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility for about two weeks.

The facility will be closed for maintenance from Tuesday, October 18 through Friday, November 4 and will reopen on Saturday, November 5, officials say.

The compost facility’s regular hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Residents can drop off green waste such as tree branches, limbs, grass, and shrub clippings.

Residents bringing yard waste to the facility pay $6 per cubic yard (approximately a full bed of a half-ton pickup truck). Residents can pick up compost free of charge.