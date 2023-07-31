Compost available for trees, to battle extreme heat

Lafayette residents concerned about the excessive heat and lack of rainfall putting stress on their trees can pick up free compost at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility to help trees retain moisture.

Compost is available to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated Lafayette Parish; proof of residence is required.

“The weather we’ve been experiencing places lots of stress on trees making them brittle and prone to loosing limbs or falling even with minimal winds,” Lafayette Recycling Supervisor Greg Guidroz said. “Mulching around the roots of your trees creates a substrate that is more efficient at absorbing rainwater and helps retain soil moisture during dry periods helping to reduce heat stress on your trees.”

One load of compost per resident per week is permitted. The Dean Domingues Compost Facility is located at 400 Dugas Road and is open Monday – Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.