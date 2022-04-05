Completion of Kaliste Saloom widening project now expected for August 2022

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that the expected completion of the Kaliste Saloom Widening Project is ahead of schedule.

LCG says the project is expected to be complete in August 2022, weather permitting. Contractors are currently ahead of the original contracted completion date of September 2022.

Workers are currently installing yard drains, completing catch basins and manhole tops, installing street lighting, constructing concrete curbing, sidewalks, and driveways. They will proceed southward from Farrel Drive.

Once those are complete, LCG says contractors will begin striping and signing the roadways.

Upon its completion, the 2.2-mile stretch of Kaliste Saloom to E. Broussard Road will have five lanes, a turn lane in the middle and sidewalks.

