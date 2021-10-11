Community vaccination event held Sunday

Some folks haven't gotten their vaccination because of a simple thing: Transportation.

So the Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana decided, if the patients can't get to the shot, they'll bring the shot to the patients.

Today the ACLA offered Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines to anyone who attended their event in Ile Des Cannes between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"This is the second time that we have come out to Scott to try to provide vaccination to low income neighborhoods. Most of the area or residents in the area, when we spoke to them initially they said the biggest hardship that we have is transportation, we would like to have access to the vaccine the problem is we don't have a way to get the vaccine," says Pablo Estrada, president of ACLA. "So now we're bringing the vaccine into the neighborhood, make it a lot easier and pretty much allow for the community to have access within walking distance."

There was free food and activities during the event.