Community sets vigil for teen victim in Lafayette fatal shooting

An event remembering and honoring the life of a teenager killed over the weekend in Lafayette has been scheduled for Friday.

Organizers are asking the community to come out and remember and celebrate the life of Ja'Nya Hebert. Hebert, 16, was shot on Sunday July 11, while sitting in a vehicle on Harrington Drive. Police say she was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the back.

The remembrance event will be held on East Clinton Street in Lafayette and is expected to begin at 7:00 pm on Friday July 16, 2021.

White and purple are the colors of the event.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel