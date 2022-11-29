Watch Now
Community grant applications set to close this week

Posted at 11:48 PM, Nov 28, 2022
The deadline for community project grant applications is quickly approaching.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development and Planning Department is partnering with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to offer small scale project grants along the Evangeline corridor.

Allocated grant funding will be used for neighborhood resources, advocacy for improvements and bolstering community participation and pride.

Applications will close this Friday, December 2, 2022.

To apply, visit https://lafayettela.gov/ or click here.

