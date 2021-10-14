Community Foundation of Acadiana announces the 88th recipient of Lafayette Civic Cup

The 88th recipient of the 2021 Community Foundation of Acadiana Lafayette Civic Cup has been chosen, and his name is Barry Berthelot.

This award honors a person who has accomplished an outstanding humanitarian or civic deed benefiting the Lafayette community.

Berthelots tells us what this award means to him.

"Because of the list of people that have been involved in this for over 80 years that have been involved in the community that have received this rewards its kind of a who's who of Lafayette not only in business but in civic life," Berthelot tells KATC. "To be included in that group of dedicated people who have spent so much of there time in there lives to the community its a privilege and a high honor."

Since 1933, the Lafayette Civic Cup has been awarded to those has given considerable time and resources to improve the Lafayette community through philanthropy.

