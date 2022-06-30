Amedisys Home Health and One Acadiana have teamed up with the Lafayette Council on Aging to host a fan drive to benefit the elderly members of the community to stay cool during the summer's heat.

The drive happened today from 7 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the One Acadiana Office, located on 804 East St. Mary Blvd. With temperatures soaring through the roof, their goal was to provide cooling aides to the elderly members and to assist with keeping them comfortable during the summer.

This great turnout was thanks to Amedisys and One Acadiana for dedicating their time and effort to bring comfort and health to the seniors living in Lafayette.