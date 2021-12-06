Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Comedian Jim Gaffigan to bring comedy tour to the Cajundome in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
The Cajundome
Jim Gaffigan Fun Tour.PNG
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 12:44:19-05

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his comedy tour to the Cajundome in 2022.

Tickets for Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" go sale Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and click here.

The event is scheduled for February 4, 2022 at the Cajundome.

For more information on the tour and tickets, click here
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.