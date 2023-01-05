Comeaux High evacuated due to a bomb threat

Update:

LAFAYETTE, La. — Comeaux High School remains on evacuation status following a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Law enforcement continues to investigate and sweep the campus in response to the threat, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System.

Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus.

Students and staff are safe at this time, the spokesperson stated.

Students will be served lunch when they return to campus.

------------------------------------------------------------

