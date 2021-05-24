COLA hosts water safety event

The City of Lafayette Aquatics (COLA) hosted a Water Safety Awareness Day today at the Robicheaux Center Pool.

The event included free swimming lessons, food and a movie. You could also drive through, and get treats, goodies and water safety information.

It was a fun event, but with a serious purpose.

"Here in Louisiana there is water everywhere. You know as we've seen this past week with the water. There was a lot of flooding," says Sarah Landreneau of Lafayette Aquatics. "There's lakes, there's rivers, there's pools and its just so important for us to be educated about water safety."

The statistics are grim, she says.

"Ten people drown in the United States every single day," she says. "If we can have an event like this where we can spread some awareness about water safety, and how to be safer, then maybe we can all bring that number down if we all work together."

To find out more about COLA or water safety, visit their website here: https://www.colaswim.org/