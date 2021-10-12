COLA blood drive helps local blood banks rebound

City of Lafayette Aquatics held a blood drive Monday to help local blood banks rebound from a critical shortage.

The drive began at 3:30 p.m. and was open to donors until 6:30 p.m.

It was held at the Robichaux Center Pool, where Vitalant was on hand to accept donations.

COLA Head Age Group Coach Sarah Landreneau explained why blood drives like the one held Monday are vital.

"It's just really important that we get people out to donate. Every time there's a surgery, [there's] people that have transfusions, there's people on dialysis. Those people need blood and now there's a huge shortage," she said. "So if your loved one was in that situation you would want them to get blood. So we hope people will take initiative and go out and help somebody else and save a life."

