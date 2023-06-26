Closures to begin tonight at Ambassador Caffery Pkwy/Johnston St intersection

LAFAYETTE, La. — The intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street will have intermittent lane closures throughout the week, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD).

Beginning Monday, June 26, 2023, the section of Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road will be closed between the hours of 7:30 pm and 6:30 am. This closure is necessary for milling and asphalt work.

Crossing Johnston Street and left turns onto Johnston Street will be prohibited at times; drivers will be required to turn right.

The roadwork is expected to last through Friday, June 30, 2023, weather permitting, LaDOTD reports.

Emergency vehicles will still have access to these areas, authorities say.

DOTD would like to remind motorists to drive with caution and be alert for work crews and their equipment.