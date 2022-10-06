Civil Service Board votes to reinstate Wayne Griffin

Wayne Griffin will soon be back on the job with the Lafayette Police Department.

The Lafayette Police and Civil service board has voted unanimously on reinstating Griffin as Sergeant, after he serves a 90-day suspension without pay.

The board is reinstating Sergeant Griffin after he admitted to lying several times during the question process.

The board came to that conclusion during the hearing, City-Parish attorney Greg Logan made it a point to the board that Sgt. Griffin lied repeatedly during questioning.

“I think it's important for the board to understand why the appointing authority made the decision of termination because of the repeated 17 denials of sending the messages and now today he's admitted it,” Logan said.

The question also arose regarding whether or not the text messages between him and the officer on the force exchanged were consensual text messages.

Civil service board member, Kenneth Boudreaux, also raised the question of whether or not the accuser on the force was trying to be silenced. A statement from the accuser reads:

“Wayne Griffin has already sent word to me. That if I talk he will publicly embarrass me, just as he has done to others and just as I fear," in which Griffin denies those allegations.

After questioning several witnesses the board went into an executive session to discuss the outcome in which board member Kenneth Boudreaux made a motion to uphold the ruling of the termination of Griffin which failed 3 to 2.

Sgt. Mouton made a motion to overturn the termination of Sgt. Wayne Griffin due to lack of good faith and cause, and instead placed on a 90-day suspension without pay, which passed unanimously.

Griffin's lawyer, Allyson Melancon, says the public should not worry about Griffin's behavior on the force moving forward.

"I believe this is just a misrepresentation involving the things I said. These were two consenting adults engaging in some pretty appropriate "sexting" as the kids call it nowadays. I think the panic and the embarrassment all the things he testified to, I think lead him to make a poor decision,” Melancon said.

The accuser Senior Cpl. Bridgette Dugas is now speaking out for the first time through her attorney, in a statement that reads.

To whom it may concern:

Our firm, Adeline Law Firm, LLC represents Ms. Bridgette Dugas in a civil litigation relevant to Sexual Harassment and Retaliation.

In the beginning, my client, Bridgette Dugas was told that this investigation would be fair and impartial, but it appears those involved in the investigation and the hearing today knew what the outcome would be even before today’s fire and police civil service hearing. Ms. Dugas was not confident in this investigation from the beginning and the results today have proven as to why. She will now be forced to work in a hostile work environment with her accuser and his supporters. A divide amongst officers was created well before the start of this investigation and will now be even more prevalent as Thomas Wayne Griffin, Jr. is being allowed back to work as a police officer, even after lying and admitting to lying during an internal affairs investigation regarding, but not limited to, sexting Ms. Dugas.

LCG officials are also considering further action. City leaders are reviewing the reinstatement and will decide whether to let the decision stand or appeal in district court.

LCG also released a statement saying,

"We respect the process and the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board decision. We will evaluate our options and determine if it is the city's best interest to let the decision stand or to appeal to the district court," City-Parish Atty. Greg Logan

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel