City of Youngsville issues boil advisory due to broken water line

The City of Youngsville has issued a boil advisory for several areas as a result of a broken water line.

The boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for the following streets:

1st thru 5th

Avenue A

Avenue B

Beacon

Beacon Hill Subdivision

Church

Dartmouth

Eugene

Guilliot 100-200 block

Hulin

Iberia St from School to Young St.

Jacque St

Julienne Way

Lahasky

Madison Wood Circle

Masonry

Parkwood Dr

Railroad 100 - 300 blocks

Revere

School

Young St

Seneca

Shadow Brook

Shadow Brook Subdivision

Thorn

Trenton

The boil advisory is a precaution due to a loss in water pressure. It will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

