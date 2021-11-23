City of Youngsville issues boil advisory due to broken water line

The City of Youngsville has issued a boil advisory for several areas as a result of a broken water line.
The boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for the following streets:
1st thru 5th
Avenue A
Avenue B
Beacon
Beacon Hill Subdivision
Church
Dartmouth
Eugene
Guilliot 100-200 block
Hulin
Iberia St from School to Young St.
Jacque St
Julienne Way
Lahasky
Madison Wood Circle
Masonry
Parkwood Dr
Railroad 100 - 300 blocks
Revere
School
Young St
Seneca
Shadow Brook
Shadow Brook Subdivision
Thorn
Trenton
The boil advisory is a precaution due to a loss in water pressure. It will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
