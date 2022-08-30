City of Scott sets household hazardous waste collection day

The City of Scott will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on September 10.

The event will be at the City of Scott Maintenance Building at 118 Lions Club Rd. Scott, LA 70583.

Event Hours are from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Only residents of Scott are eligible to drop waste, and you must show proof of residence, like your driver's license or a current water bill.

Officials are accepting paints, automobile batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides,flammables, corrosives, other hazardous products, and white goods (old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters) , electronic waste (computers, monitors, printers, scanners, palm accessories, power, supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD roms, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, TVs, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio, or video equip, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radio, Walkman products, calculators, cellular phones, and phone accessories).

LIMITED TO 5 TIRES PER VEHICLE. No tires over 500 lbs. will be accepted.

THIS COLLECTION IS FOR HOUSEHOLDS ONLY. Large quantities from businesses, farms, or commercial operations will not be accepted.

PROHIBITED: infectious and medical wastes, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and explosives.

For more information contact Mayor Jan-Scott Richard at 337-233-1130.

This is a free service offered by the City to its residents in an attempt to keep these hazardous materials out of Scott's waterways and environment.