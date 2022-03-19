City of Scott kicks of Boudin Festival season with flag raising

The Boudin Festival flag raising was held this Friday kicking off the start of the festival preparations.

KATC Spoke with officials, organizers, and local businesses on how they are preparing for the festival's return since the start of the pandemic.

“We know the people are ready to get out of their houses and enjoy and celebrate our Cajun heritage so we’re really pumped about this Boudin Festival,” General manager of The Best Stop, Doman Cormier said.

The festival is an event, the local boudin restaurants certainly look forward to.

“Mardi Gras was a pretty big deal the most they’ve ever had. I heard it was a lot of people. I’m expecting the boudin festival to be bigger than ever,” Kartchners General Manager Logan Kartchner said.

Specialty Meats Owner Mark Aubrey Cole said his business is expecting about 35 percent of additional revenue from the festival.

The festival brings in people from all over the country to enjoy the delicacies of the festival.

“Boudin products, we do a regular boudin, we do seafood boudin, we do smoked boudin,” Cole said.

“We’ll bring in different items that other people don’t carry. To showcase the things that we can and are doing,” Kartchner said.

“The links the boudin balls, we actually do a fried alligator especially for the boudin festival. People really enjoy it,” Cormier said.

The festival will showcase 12 bands, six boudin vendors, arts and crafts, and carnival rides.

“Really it encompasses a true family friendly event and so we’re supper excited,” Mayor Jan- Scott Richard

A free festival shuttle will also be available for designated parking.

and if you're competitive there's something for you too.

“The boudin eating contest I think that definitely represents what the boudin festival is all about it gives them a main point a view to look forward to,” Miss Boudin Festival 2022, Emily Leleaux said.

The Boudin Festival April 22nd to the 24th.

