Two men are running to be mayor of the City of Scott.

The two candidates are Troy Bergeron and Jan-Scott Richard.

Here are the questions we asked them:

Scott has been focused on infrastructure for several years now. What future projects do you see as most vital for improvement of citizens’ quality of life?

Other than infrastructure, what issue do you see as a top priority for the city of Scott?

What is the one qualification you possess that sets you apart from your opponent?

Troy Bergeron is a Republican. He currently is an at-large councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem of Scott. To visit his campaign page, click here.

Here is how he answered the questions:

City of Scott 2022 Mayor Candidates: Troy Bergeron

Jan-Scott Richard is a Republican. He currently is Mayor and is seeking re-election, running for his second term in office. To visit his campaign page, click here.

Here is how he answered the questions: