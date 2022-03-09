City of Carencro building third Fire Station; expected to decrease insurance rates.

The city of Carencro is building a nearly three million dollar fire station.

Five million in total, with two additional trucks and squad units. Funded through bonds and sewer tax.

This new facility will not only be safer for residents but could lower home insurance rates in the area.

A fire history museum, magna grip exhaust system designed to capture the exhaust of fire trucks, showers, and even an exercise room. Will all be in the new fire facility.

According to Carencro fire Chief David Mouton—

The station will consist of full time, part-time and volunteer firefighters.

And could add three more full time jobs if a federal safer grant is approved.

“I Think anything that helps bring down my day to day costs. Especially with gas prices being what they are. It would be a great boom. It is a double benefit in my opinion we’re going to have added protection, closer protection, and cost savings are always a blessing,” Resident Christina Henderson said.

An added fire station would improve the fire rating score in the area. Which in turn would lower insurance rates.

“Basically the higher we get in our scores the better insurance premiums the citizens will have. But also for response time, we get a lot of calls in this area. And a lot of fires and we’ll have full time personnel manning the station so the response time will be much better,” Mouton said.

But how much could you actually save? Patrick Painter with Goosehead Insurance says that could be several hundred a year.

“The Difference between being a one rated community and a five could definitely be several hundred a year. Probably 3 to 500 dollars at least by having a better rating,” Painter said.

“I Think it’s just a great thing for the community as far as car accidents are concerned and due response to the nearby school. That can be improved so I think it’s a great thing,” Henderson said.

Carencro is also building another Police Station on N. University. The Fire station is expected to be completed by August.

