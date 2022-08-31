City of Broussard Awarded Tourism Grant for historic Valsin Broussard House

BROUSSARD, La.— The City of Broussard was awarded a $7,500 Tourism Grant for improvements to its historic Valsin Broussard House.

The Lafayette Visitor Enterprise Fund (LVEF) grant was awarded to the City of Broussard by the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Comission (LCVC). Grant funds have been allocated to the historic home of the town's founder that, recently purchased by the city to serve as a visitor center.

Built in 1876, the two-story, Creole-style Valsin Broussard House is the oldest residential building in Broussard.

The funding provided by this grant will allow the city to purchase exhibit displays and furnishings in order to showcase donated historic items and share the area’s history with the public.

This will include items like display cases, signage, literature racks and custom wall displays, along with other materials needed to create a welcome center for visitors to the area.

Mayor Ray Bourque said,

“The City of Broussard has invested in the Valsin Broussard House in order to create a unique historic showcase and welcome center for our community. “The money provided through this grant program will help us to furnish and equip the building to serve its new public function.”





To learn more about the City of Broussard, visit their website by clicking here.