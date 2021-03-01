Lafayette City Marshal scraps plan for City Hall security

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas has abandoned his offer to supply security for City Hall.

Thomas, who was elected last fall, is a former longtime Lafayette City Police officer, having risen to the chief and deputy chief positions. The City Marshal's duties usually are center on City Court, both for security and for serving warrants.

Shortly after his swearing-in, the new City Marshal floated a plan to provide deputy marshals to provide security at City Hall.

But Monday, he issued a press release stating that plan had been scrapped.

"During the transitional period of the Lafayette City Marshal, the Marshal’s Office identified several areas of concern in which it could supply support. One of those areas was the Lafayette City Hall," the release states.

"The Marshal’s Office proposed a security plan to secure the Lafayette City Hall and the City Prosecutor’s Office," it adds. "The plan was submitted and would have added two Deputy Marshals to help provide security to the area.

"After further review and discussion with the city administration, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will no longer proceed with this plan. The Marshal’s Office will continue to serve and protect the community," the release continues.

"As he continues focusing on accreditation, community relations, mentoring program, and other goals, Marshal Thomas said he is looking forward to making the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office the most well trained and professional Marshal’s Office in the area," the release concludes.

KATC reached out to the City Marshal's office for more details about the change, but they stated that there would be no further comment than what was stated in the press release.