City Marshal, Rotary Club to host Back to School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway

LAFAYETTE, La. – City Marshal Reggie Thomas is hosting a Back to School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway this Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 am in the parking lot of the Destiny of Faith Church.

Marshal Thomas joined forces with the Rotary Club of Lafayette South, to help parents offset the cost of school supplies and ensure their kids are off to a good start this school year.

More than 500 backpacks will be given away filled with supplies.

Destiny of Faith Church is located at 409 Patterson St., Lafayette, LA 70501. The drive-thru will begin promptly at 10 am and will last until supplies end. Children must be in the vehicle to be awarded a backpack.

