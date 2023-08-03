City Councilman announces he won't seek re-election

City Councilman Glenn Lazard has announced he will not seek re-election to his seat.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that I announce that, due to personal reasons, I will not be a candidate for reelection to the Lafayette City Council," a release from Lazard states. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve and represent the wonderful residents, business owners and other stakeholders of the City of Lafayette in general and District 5 in particular. Together we have made tremendous strides in moving our community forward. I am forever grateful for the trust you have placed in me. I have always put service before self, and have always tried my best - despite several trying circumstances - to fulfill the obligations incumbent upon me as a public servant."

Lazard said he feels Lafayette faces "significant challenges."

"Even though we have made significant progress over my term in office, we still face significant challenges as a community. I remain hopeful that by working together and ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table, we will achieve our ultimate goal of becoming a unified community with everyone having an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and share in the prosperity our community offers," his release states. "I will forever cherish the memories and relationships established over my term in office.

"Even though I will no longer have the title of city councilman, I will continue to do my absolute best, as I always have, to be of service to the great citizens of the City of Lafayette. Always remember that you do not need a title to serve or make a difference."

The City Council will look very different next year. In addition to Lazard, Councilwoman Nanette Cook announced that she will not seek re-election. At least one other council member has announced intentions to run for another office.