Citizens Are Ready for Mardi Gras

Now that the New Year's Holiday's are behind us, citizens of Lafayette are ready to bring in the Mardi Gras season.

After being canceled last year because of covid, people who live in Lafayette are excited about being able to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Cindy Bergergon says shes never been more excited for the holiday than this year.

"Actually people ask me what's my favorite part the ball of the parade and I say always the parades so being away from the parades actually for 4 or 5 years I'm super excited to get back into it this year."

Bergeron adds, since she couldn't celebrate Mardi Gras last year, she started shopping a little early this year.

The owner of beads for less says this is the busiest the store has ever been around the New Year.

"This year it seems that our customers are really excited, people have been in here shopping since before Thanksgiving which is really unusual. Usually people like to get Thanksgiving and Christmas out of the way before they get started with Mardi Gras but, this year people are really pumped up and ready to go and ready to have fun. "