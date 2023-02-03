Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Free screenings in Lafayette for National Heart Month

Heart Rate Display Monitor Showing Cardiac And Coronary Health
Storyblocks Enterprise
Heart Rate Display Monitor Shows Cardiac And Coronary Health
Heart Rate Display Monitor Showing Cardiac And Coronary Health
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 13:43:47-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Lafayette is offering free screening events to raise awareness about heart disease and promote heart health in observance of National Heart Month.

Guests will receive a complimentary Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Blood Pressure screenings, says Bevi Jimenez, Public Relations Specialist. An EKG is a painless test that records the electrical signals of the heart. The screening can detect blockages, the thickness of the heart wall, past heart attacks and more.

Results will be reviewed on site by CIS interventional cardiologist, Dr. John Lawrence. Refreshments will be provided.

Two dates are available: Friday, February 10 & Friday, February 24 from 1 to 4 pm.

Risk factors of cardiovascular disease include family history, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as smoking, being overweight or being inactive, according to CIS.

Registration is required. Please click here to reserve your spot or by calling (985) 873-5058 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.