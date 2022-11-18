Church to host benefit after community center gets vandalized

The Gethsemane Community center was broken into and vandalized just weeks ago---and now the church is hosting a community benefit to cover the cost of some of the damages.

Three weeks ago the Gethsemane community center was almost completely in ruins.

Shattered glass, stolen food items, and a damaged gym floor—is what Bishop Alton Gatlin and First Lady Venessa Gatlin walked into weeks ago on their community center property.

No suspect has been found in the vandelism case as of yet.

However, they along with the Lafayette Police Department increased security on the premises with cameras and more barbwire fencing.

To cover the unexpected costs for repairs and security--the church is hosting a community benefit.

“It’s so important and it’s vital to the lifeline of this community. People are depending on the food. I saw a couple of people coming from the store this morning with just one bag. they can’t afford to but what they used to buy. their groceries. by the month and so here we are. to provide those staples and things what they need those grandparents raising their grandchildren… that’s why we do what we do,” Vanessa said.

The benefit will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. until two in the evening where you will receive a bag of lunch with a 10-dollar donation.

“So I had to secure the entire property so as that ministry. And the other ministries involving furniture and other ministries open up we do not have to go through this again. So whatever support the community can give that would be great,” Bishop Gatlin said.

Donations can be made via cashapp at $Gcogiclafayette.

If you have any information on the vandalizing of the community contact Lafayette Police.

