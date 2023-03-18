Church Point man keeps sisters legacy alive through "Life Changing Concert"

One Church Point man is keeping his sister's legacy alive by giving locals a platform on the main stage after she died from a rare form of cancer last year.

Her brother, Aaron Guidry, is granting his sister, Enolia Papillons', the wish of pursuing his dream to collaborate with major artists while giving local talent an opportunity to showcase their talent on the same stage.

"She wanted me to make a positive impact. the best work for our whole family and for the whole community. So that's why I'm on a mission to keep her name and legacy alive,” Guidry said.

He recounts the moment Papillion rode a train to San Diego to tell him the news of her condition.

"She took a ride on a train for a day and a half to tell me in person that she had cancer,” Guidry said.

Papillon was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called sarcoma. According to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, the condition consists of one percent of all adult cancers. And can arise from a variety of tissue structures (nerves, muscles, joints, bone, fat, blood vessels – collectively referred to as the body’s “connective tissues”)

Guidry has now booked Jekalyn Carr, a five Grammy nominated artist, six Stellar Awards, Women’s Songwriter Hall of Famer, nine Billboard awards, and six number one singles starting at the age of 14 set to take the Heymann Performing Arts center Saturday. Along with local artists Jhikiya Jackson and Leasia Brown. Hosted by Uncle Luck and Sheryl Ned aka Ms. Rose.

"My sister's very passionate about what she did when changing lives and helping people so she really loves Jekalyn carr. Because Jakalyn Carr in so many ways through her music, inspires people to her music and her actions and she actually has her own businesses,” Guidry said.

Carr, the award winning Gospel artist spoke with KATC about how the “Life Changing Concert” could be transformational for the community.

"I have not known her personally but I could just feel that she was a beautiful spirit, a beautiful soul. and i'm just happy to be there and to be a part of this and I know it is going to be a beautiful experience,” Carr said.

"And if you have lost a loved one, I will continue to pray for peace, you know, because you never get over losing someone that is dear to your heart. So I just pray that peace will be your portion,” Carr said.

Dayna Broussard taught special education students at Opelousas Junior High alongside Papillion for seven years and reflects on the impact she had on the staff and students.

“She just took care of her, like it was her child. You know, everybody loved “Miss P."

She says Papillion was personable to everyone around her and always put forth her best.

"She had been working the night before at the nursing home and after she would come to school and do her job effectively,” Broussard said.

Jekalyn Carr live “Life Changing Concert” in honor of Enolia will be held at the Heymann Center Saturday starting at 6 p.m. doors open at 5 p.m.

