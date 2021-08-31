Church houses nursing home residents from Lafourche Parish

A church in Maurice is opening its doors to provide shelter for a nursing home in need after Hurricane Ida.

Amana Christian Fellowship says they are housing 90 residents plus staff from a nursing home in Lafourche Parish. They canceled their services Sunday in anticipation of the residents' arrival.

The church is providing shelter and resources as that organization begins to recover from the storm, which made landfall in Lafourche/Terrebonne Parishes Sunday.

"We always have a plan in place for things such as this so we followed our emergency plan that was with the state and local government that helped us along the way," explained administrator Jeremy Ryman.

