Church houses nursing home residents from Lafourche Parish

AP
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 10:21 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 23:21:17-04

A church in Maurice is opening its doors to provide shelter for a nursing home in need after Hurricane Ida.

Amana Christian Fellowship says they are housing 90 residents plus staff from a nursing home in Lafourche Parish. They canceled their services Sunday in anticipation of the residents' arrival.

The church is providing shelter and resources as that organization begins to recover from the storm, which made landfall in Lafourche/Terrebonne Parishes Sunday.

"We always have a plan in place for things such as this so we followed our emergency plan that was with the state and local government that helped us along the way," explained administrator Jeremy Ryman.

