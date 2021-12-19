Christmas food drive spreads blessings and cheer

LAFAYETTE — Lady Queen of Peace Church kept in mind everyone who may be without this Christmas season.

The church hosted a food drive today as a token of appreciation and a way to spread blessing and holiday cheer.

Father Edward Douillon tells KATC, "Lady Queen of Peace Rally wants to extend the Christmas Blessing to all those who had to go without so this is just one small token of appreciation. We want to share the blessings that we have with them, and it was a great event, alot of people turned out so we're really excited and thankful for that."

