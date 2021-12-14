Christmas comes early for students at Washington Elementary

Christmas came early this year for students at Washington Elementary in Lafayette.

Each student was given a bike on Monday thanks to a local nonprofit, Al Jinn. In total, 99 students were able to receive that early Christmas present.

The organization says they adopted the school this year and wanted to let the students and staff know just how appreciative the group is for their hard work.

Santa Claus was also in attendance hosting a complimentary breakfast.

"Words cannot express the way I feel listening to the kids yell and scream and holler, made me go back a long time," said Oscar Walker, Al Jinn #232. "But it's just a joy to see them happy and feeling the Christmas spirit here today. Everybody needs to understand that this is the season for giving. So all we need to do is give love, give support, and just be happy."

