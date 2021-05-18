Christian Youth Theater building floods during Monday storms

Heavy rains on Monday causes major damage to the Christian Youth Theater building in Lafayette.

Gerald Broussard with CYT says that the building experienced flooding during the severe storms that moved through the area

.

Broussard says that water leaked through a first floor window which is below ground level.

An image shared by Broussard shows water a few inches high inside the building.

