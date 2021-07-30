Chief: Youngsville officer dies from COVID complications

The Youngsville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own due to complications from COVID.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says that officer Randy Guidry, 34, died from complicatoin due to COVID. Boudreaux says that he was a veteran officer with two years of employment with the Youngsville PD.

"Randy was a well respected Officer in the community and within the Department. Officer Guidry was a husband, father and an outstanding officer that contracted covid while serving his community. Our Deepest condolences are with his family and children. Funeral Arrangements are pending at this time," Boudreaux stated.

