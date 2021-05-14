Chief officer with Lafayette Fire Department on leave following complaint of sexual harassment

A member of the Lafayette Fire Department is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged sexual harassment complaint.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit says a chief officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

Chief Benoit has turned the complaint over to the Lafayette Police Department to conduct that investigation.

Benoit says this is all in compliance with civil service rules.

Details on the harassment complaint were not provided.

