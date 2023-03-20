Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit donates land to LCG

LAFAYETTE, La. — Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit donated a nearly six-acre tract of land to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) on Monday

The parcel of land sits near Heymann Park and includes preliminary plans to incorporate walking trails, according to LCG.

The future of Heymann, Beaver, and Lil’ Woods Parks were the focus of community meetings in 2022, where residents placed a high value on walking and running trails and access to the Vermilion River.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to put a property forth for the betterment of the local community, we try to take advantage of that,” said Chevron Land Representative and Lafayette native Danielle Brocato, who was instrumental in getting the land donated. “The property is unlike a lot of land in the area. There are gently rolling hills, beautiful creeks scattered throughout, and gorgeous, old oak trees.”

