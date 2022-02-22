Watch
Checking in with LEDA's new director

Posted at 2:41 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 15:41:10-05

We're checking in with the new director of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Mandi Mitchell was named to the post on September, and started work in November. She replaced the longtime director, Gregg Gothreaux.

"LEDA is responsible for leading the way in ensuring that our economy and our business climate are conducive to the growth of our existing businesses and to attracting new businesses and entrepreneurs to move to our area," Mitchell tells us.

