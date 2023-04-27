Charges upgraded against couple accused in child's death

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has upgraded the charge against a Lafayette man accused in the death of a one-year-old child.

In December, a grand jury indicted Dillon Wayne Cormier, 30, on charges of second-degree murder of a child, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. This week, they upgraded that to a charge of first-degree murder; the charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile remains.

Around the same time, the parish District Attorney's Office filed a bill of information charging Deziree Suttoon, 23, on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. This week, the grand jury indicted her on a first-degree murder charge, as well as on the second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charge.

They were both arrested in September and accused in the death of a one-year-old.

At the time, deputies told KATC that they went to the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane on September 17 and found an unresponsive child. The baby was transported to a local hospital, where the child later died.