Chamber music series starts at AcA this Sunday

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Acadiana Center for the Arts announce that the first concert of a new chamber music series, The Listening Room, will premiere on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 PM, in the AcA’s James Devin Moncus Theater.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at acadianacenterforthearts.org, or by calling 337-233-7060.

The Listening Room Chamber Music Series is a four-part concert series which premiers this month. Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Acadiana Center for the Arts are collaborating on this series in order to offer a fresh way to experience world-class symphonic performances. Different from ASO’s traditional Masterworks concerts, these concerts will offer a distinctive selection of lesser-known, but highly-regarded classical music works, performed in a salon-style setting by an ASO chamber ensemble, with guest musicians from around the world.

The first Listening Room concert will feature a presentation of some of the most famous chamber pieces written by the biggest stars of the 19th Century European salons—Frédéric Chopin and Franz Schubert, among others.

The concert will feature Italian pianist, Francesco Mazzonetto, who at only 25 years old, is one of the leading piano virtuosos of his generation. Mazzonetto is one of the youngest artists ever to be signed by the SONY Classical Label, and he is currently the Artistic Director of Musica Regina in Villa, an international music festival in Turin, Italy.

Guest vocalist, Brandon Motz, adjunct professor of voice at University of Louisiana, will accompany Mazzonetto and the ASO chamber ensemble to perform a piece by Franz Schubert.

ASO Executive Director, Dana Baker said, “we’ve been looking to undertake a chamber music series for a number of years, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be launching it this year, in tandem with our Turning Points season, and in collaboration with AcA.” She continued, “both organizations are delighted to partner on this series, which will add a completely new musical and cultural experience to Lafayette’s already robust cultural landscape.”

Sam Oliver, AcA Executive Director said, “we are so fortunate to have an acoustically-perfect venue like the AcA’s theater, where we can present chamber music in the way it was intended to be heard—in the round, where every audience member has a unique experience of the performance.” He continued, “AcA is pleased to collaborate with our great friends at ASO.”