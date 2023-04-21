Ceremony held honoring Vietnam War Veterans

Going on now until Sunday is the L Company, 75th annual Infantry Rangers Reunion.

The reunion brings in airborne rangers from the Vietnam era to honor and celebrate their fight for the country.

"As we came back from Vietnam we didn't get much respect, and so this is just a way of showing these people how much we really respect them and how much we appreciate what they did in Vietnam for this great country of ours. The community has really poured their hearts out in supporting these guys. So that is the important part," reunion host Bobby Badeaux told KATC.