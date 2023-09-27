Catch a fun show and find a new best friend!

You can see a show and find a new best friend, all in one place next week.

PASA opens its fall season with a performance of Mutts Gone Nuts at the Heymann Center next Thursday. In addition to the show you can also meet adoptable pets from the Lafayette shelter, and get information from Acadiana Animal Aid about their services.

Also on Thursday, PASA will be rolling out a new initiative aimed at making sure everyone can enjoy theater in Lafayette.

A team of representatives of organizations that serve people with disabilities has come together to find ways that PASA can help normalize participation in PASA events and activities. D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation, Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, Families Helping Families, LARC, the Life Learning program at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, the Down Syndrome Association, the Acadiana Autism Association, individuals with disabilities and family and friends and others are behind the powerful team that has partnered with PASA.

The PASAble group has identified amenities and services that could be instrumental in making attendance at performances easier for individuals with limitations. While the Heymann Center is an ADA compliant venue with accessible seating areas, it will now have a designated accessible entrance. Infra-red listening devices are available free-of-charge and will be available in the lobby upon request. PASA will provide large-print program notes. Patrons with disabilities who have additional accessibility requests or who are in need of additional information are encouraged to contact the PASA office at 337-769-3231 or email info@pasaonline.org. The Heymann Center can be reached at 337-291-5540.

Mutts Gone Nuts, a wildly popular blast of comedy and canine talent, is set for 7 p.m. on October 5. Declared “A must see!” by the Washington Post, this hilarious show, where canines and comedy collide, showcases the world’s most talented four-legged performers, all rescued dogs. With a USDA APHIS (Animal Welfare) registered cast of tail-wagging entertainers, this show is a lighthearted revue of family fun. Mutts Gone Nuts is an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular!

Tickets are available at www.pasaonline.org [pasaonline.org] or at the Heymann Center box office, located at 1373 S. College Rd., in Lafayette. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 337-291-5555. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter and Care Center will be on hand before the show with pets available for adoption, and Acadiana Animal Aid will have information about its programs and services.

PASA will also conduct a pet food and toy drive at the performance in support of Acadiana Animal Aid and SpayNation, which offers low cost, high quality spay and neuter services to dog and cat owners, animal welfare and rescue groups, and feral cat caretakers. Canned pet food is best.

The show runs about 75 minutes and was created by veteran comedy team Scott and Joan Houghton, who performed their duo act ‘Jessie & James’ on variety stages from Tokyo to Las Vegas. In 2014, the Houghtons joined forces with some of the country’s top dog trainers, world class family entertainer Hilby, and eight adorable pound puppies to create an action-packed, comedy dog spectacular.

Mutts Gone Nuts’ dogs were adopted from shelters or rescues. Sometimes, the very behavior that drove the previous owner to relinquish the dog becomes the dog’s star quality. Mutts Gone Nuts’ trainers use ‘positive’ force-free training methods. They look for the dog’s natural talents by getting to know their individual personalities.

Once they find out what the dog likes to do, they reinforce those behaviors with treats and/or toys. Co-producer and emcee, Scott Houghton says “I feel lucky to have come into dog training at a time when force-free, positive training is the gold standard. Positive training not only helps build the trust bond between you and your dog but it makes it fun for the dog and the trainer.”

When dogs perform behaviors they are naturally inclined to do, they are happiest. When not on tour, Mutts Gone Nuts’ furry cast members have the run of three fenced acres, and of course, they all live in the house (some even sleep in their humans’ bed).

HomeBank, LaHaye Total Eye Care, Legends and the City Club at River Ranch are sponsors of PASA’s opening night show, Mutts Gone Nuts. PASA is also supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the RAC. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment of the Arts.