Carving pumpkins has a spiritual meaning

Halloween spirit at Cathedral-Carmel
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 19:14:28-04

LAFAYETTE — Fifth graders at Cathedral-Carmel in Lafayette got into the Halloween spirit today.

Students carved pumpkins as part of the school's festival.

Before the fun, students had a prayer service and a retreat in the cathedral's hall.

Leah Walts, 5th grade teacher at Cathedral-Carmel told KATC what their carved pumpkins means spiritually, "At the beginning of the day, we had a retreat and we talked about how we have to let our light shine for others to see. So, they're gonna carve pumpkins with their parents, then we'll have a little service after where they'll talk about how God's light shines through them."

