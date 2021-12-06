Carencro woman sentenced for defrauding employer

A Carencro woman has been sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding her employer, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Fontenot was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $149,461.48.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Fontenot pleaded guilty to the charge on August 20, 2021. In her position as office manager at a Lafayette business, Fontenot was authorized to use certain credit cards for business expenses, as well as certain business accounts to pay the balances of those cards and other business expenses.

Evidence presented in court showed that from November 2008 until August 2016, Fontenot used several of the business credit cards for personal expenses for herself and her family. Fontenot knew that these credit cards were obtained and authorized for business use only and she knew that other business accounts would be used to pay the balances of the credit card accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Business funds were used to pay these credit card balances and personal expenses of Fontenot through business checks prepared by Fontenot herself. She did this with the intent to defraud the company for personal gain, the evidence showed.

The amount of loss suffered by the company as identified in the criminal proceedings was $149,461.48.

The United States Secret Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case.

