Carencro residents experience brown water Tuesday

Imagine not being able to take a bath or use water for food because the water at your home came out looking like coffee.

Well, that's exactly what one resident told KATC he experienced Tuesday in Carencro.

Kearston Williams says he was stunned by the water coming through his home.

He says something needs to be done about the quality of the water he's paying for.

"Some people consume the water here, cook with it, bathe with it, it's just not healthy. I'm wondering what else could be in the water. Even when the water clears from the brown state that it's in you still don't know what's in the water,"Williams said.

Despite the City assuring the water is safe to drink, Williams says he's still concerned, "I got kids, other people have kids. You don't want your kids to consume something that could potentially be harmful. They might have carcinogens in that water that we don't know about or hard metals."

The water has cleared since Tuesday. but a slight bit of sediment could still be seen through the water.

City manager of Carencro, Don Chauvin, says the cause of the browning was because of a fire insurance rating being conducted.

"During that process it does stir up the settlement in the lines and you will have brown water for short periods of time until it flushes out," Chauvin said.

Last month Carencro flushed out it's water system which officials say did improve the water and will flush it again in the next six months.

City officials say this problem should only last moments after each rating and all ratings should be done by the end of the week.

The City is also putting 10 million into improving its water pipes and quality. The city will have to dig every pipe on every commercial and residential property.

The project is expected to be completed in approximately two years

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel