Carencro pushes for public transit

The city of Carencro is moving forward on a bus expansion project.

Monday, the council approved a plan to bring as many as 25 bus stops to the city.

The city of Carencro currently has two bus stops, one in front of amazon and another right down the street at Walmart. However, with the new proposed plan that the city will vote on tonight it could bring more bus stops throughout the city.

Ashton Livings says he's lived in Carencro for more than 50 years and hasn't had a vehicle in almost two years.

“Usually, I have to ask somebody for a ride or call one of my sisters or brothers, nephews or nieces you know to bring me somewhere. You know how to handle my business,” Livings said. Unfortunately, my car is down right now so it would be a big help for me." Livings added.

City manager, Don Chauvin, says there will be about 25 stops making several rounds a day, excluding holidays.

The city is still working with LCG to solidify the bus stops as the proposed route is subject to change.

The new route would consist of one bus that would run throughout the city separately from the Amazon and Walmart bus route.

"The bus is going to run in the mornings to get people to work and in the afternoon to get them back home and there will be a break in the middle of the day,” Chauvin said.

Chauvin also says the existing bus route showed there was a demand in the city for a bus stop expansion.

“We did some polling and some surveys, and we found out that there were groups of people who have no transportation, they have limited transportation, they are relying on family members to get themselves around," Chauvin said. “And we figured this would be a way for the people in Carencro to have an opportunity to get employment. By a service that gets them to and from work. But it also gives us an opportunity to tie into Lafayette. And bring that work force here or our workforce there,” he added.

"I've been getting around having to walk or ride a bike, so it'll come in handy you know,” Livings said.

The new bus plan will now go to LCG for approval and could be set up for operation by January.