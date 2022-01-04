Watch
Carencro Police: Missing woman found safe

Posted at 6:01 AM, Jan 04, 2022
UPDATE: The Carencro Police Department says that the missing woman has been located and is safe.

The Department asked for help from the public on Monday is finding 51-year-old Tina Marie Stacey who was last spoken to on January 2.

Police said that Stacey suffers from a rare medical condition.

