Carencro Police are looking for a teenager who ran away from home Tuesday.

Isaiah Reed is 16, with brown hair and green eyes. He's about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

He was last seen walking away from his home in Carencro, wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

If you have seen him, or you know where he is, you are asked to call Carencro Police at 337-896-6132.