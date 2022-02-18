Carencro Police looking for missing teen

Carencro Police are asking for help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police say Ethan Breaux is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

He left home, which is in the 100 block of Sis Lane, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, police say.

Police don't know what he was wearing when he left, but he might have a mesh camouflage backpack with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com