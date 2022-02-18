Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Carencro Police looking for missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Carencro Police Dept.
Ethan Breaux
Ethan Breaux.png
Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:12:42-05

Carencro Police are asking for help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police say Ethan Breaux is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

He left home, which is in the 100 block of Sis Lane, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, police say.

Police don't know what he was wearing when he left, but he might have a mesh camouflage backpack with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.