Carencro Police ask for help in locating 15-year-old

Carencro Police say they are looking for a 15-year-old last seen on Saturday April 10, 2021.

15-year-old Bra’nai’jha Taylor was last seen on Saturday at her residence on St. Pierre Blvd in Carencro at 2:00 p.m.

She is described as having brown eyes, is 5'9" tall and weighs 125lbs. Taylor was last seen wearing red, black and yellow striped shirt, blue jeans and flip flops with puff balls on top. She is known to wear 2 puffs in her hair.

Anyone with information on Bra’nai’jha's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com

A photo of Bra’nai’jha Taylor was provided to Carencro Police by family.

