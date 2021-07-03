Carencro PD administrative offices temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

The Carencro Police Department's administrative offices will close temporarily due to what the department said was a "COVID-19 outbreak."

Offices will be closed from Tuesday, July 6 - Friday, July 9.

Residents who need to conduct business at the police department, like purchasing a crash report or paying a fine, can do so on their website, carencropd.com.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, we find that this is necessary to keep our employees and others safe," the department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone needing immediate help should call 911.

