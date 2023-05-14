Carencro landmark sustains heavy damage in early morning fire

A landmark in Carencro has been heavily damaged by fire.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, the Carencro Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial fire at Pelican Park, located at 110 Softball Drive.

Arriving units reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the three-story facility.

Carencro Fire Department, with the help of fire departments from Lafayette, Scott, and Duson, were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the concession stand area, causing severe damage. The bar and offices on the upper floors only received minor smoke damage.

However, the extreme heat from the fire on the first floor has compromised the structural integrity of the second floor.

Investigators from the Lafayette Fire Department determined the fire originated in a storage room and was deemed accidental. Fire fighters remained on scene for several hours putting out hotspots.

Carencro Fire Chief, David Mouton, said there were no players or spectators at the park when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

A staff member preparing the park for a softball tournament discovered the fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but was repelled by the intense heat and flames.

Pelican Park will remain closed, and all scheduled tournaments have been canceled until further notice.