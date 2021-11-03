Watch
Carencro hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday

City of Carencro
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 03, 2021
The City of Carencro will hold its household hazardous waste day on Saturday, November 6.

The event is scheduled for 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Carencro Community Center.

Residents are asked to bring a Carencro utility bill to the event as proof of residency.

There is no charge to participate.

The following chemicals and electronics will be accepted:

  • paint and paint products
  • turpentine
  • paint thinner & stripper
  • stains
  • gasoline
  • chemical cleaners
  • photographic chemicals
  • pesticides
  • herbicides
  • pool chemicals
  • mercury thermometers
  • fluorescent tubes
  • alkaline batteries
  • televisions
  • crt monitors
  • computer hardware
  • computer accessories
  • laptops
  • processors
  • networking equipment
  • circuit boards
  • flat screen monitors
  • printers
  • fax machines
  • toner and ink jet cartridges
  • digital cameras & dvr's
  • mp3 & dvd players
  • stereos
  • dvd movies & video games
  • xboxes, playstations, wii
  • portable gps devices
  • cell phones/bag phones
  • telephone and telephone systems
  • security systems
  • uninterruptible power supplies

Items that will not be accepted:

  • copiers
  • automotive or rechargeable batteries
  • motor oil
  • antifreeze
  • compressed gas cylinders
  • tires
  • compact fluorescent bulbs
  • appliances
  • fire/smoke detectors
  • commercial waste
  • medical waste
  • medicine
  • explosives (including ammunition)
  • radioactive material
  • PCB oil

