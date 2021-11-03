Carencro hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday

The City of Carencro will hold its household hazardous waste day on Saturday, November 6.
The event is scheduled for 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Carencro Community Center.
Residents are asked to bring a Carencro utility bill to the event as proof of residency.
There is no charge to participate.
The following chemicals and electronics will be accepted:
- paint and paint products
- turpentine
- paint thinner & stripper
- stains
- gasoline
- chemical cleaners
- photographic chemicals
- pesticides
- herbicides
- pool chemicals
- mercury thermometers
- fluorescent tubes
- alkaline batteries
- televisions
- crt monitors
- computer hardware
- computer accessories
- laptops
- processors
- networking equipment
- circuit boards
- flat screen monitors
- printers
- fax machines
- toner and ink jet cartridges
- digital cameras & dvr's
- mp3 & dvd players
- stereos
- dvd movies & video games
- xboxes, playstations, wii
- portable gps devices
- cell phones/bag phones
- telephone and telephone systems
- security systems
- uninterruptible power supplies
Items that will not be accepted:
- copiers
- automotive or rechargeable batteries
- motor oil
- antifreeze
- compressed gas cylinders
- tires
- compact fluorescent bulbs
- appliances
- fire/smoke detectors
- commercial waste
- medical waste
- medicine
- explosives (including ammunition)
- radioactive material
- PCB oil
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers