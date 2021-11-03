Carencro hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday

The City of Carencro will hold its household hazardous waste day on Saturday, November 6.

The event is scheduled for 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Carencro Community Center.

Residents are asked to bring a Carencro utility bill to the event as proof of residency.

There is no charge to participate.

The following chemicals and electronics will be accepted:

paint and paint products

turpentine

paint thinner & stripper

stains

gasoline

chemical cleaners

photographic chemicals

pesticides

herbicides

pool chemicals

mercury thermometers

fluorescent tubes

alkaline batteries

televisions

crt monitors

computer hardware

computer accessories

laptops

processors

networking equipment

circuit boards

flat screen monitors

printers

fax machines

toner and ink jet cartridges

digital cameras & dvr's

mp3 & dvd players

stereos

dvd movies & video games

xboxes, playstations, wii

portable gps devices

cell phones/bag phones

telephone and telephone systems

security systems

uninterruptible power supplies

Items that will not be accepted:

copiers

automotive or rechargeable batteries

motor oil

antifreeze

compressed gas cylinders

tires

compact fluorescent bulbs

appliances

fire/smoke detectors

commercial waste

medical waste

medicine

explosives (including ammunition)

radioactive material

PCB oil

